Home workouts can help you reach your fitness goals | Here's a few that may work for you

The best way to reach your fitness goal is to be consistently active and eat healthy, says certified fitness trainer Alton Williams Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the start of the year, people often look for ways they can better themselves, and getting in shape may be at the top of your list.

Although creating a gym routine sounds good, it may not always be practical.

Day to day life can get busier as the year progresses, and getting to the gym consistently may become a struggle for some.

Certified personal fitness trainer Alton Williams Jr. and owner of T.R.A.P fitness gym, which stands for team, resistance, aerobics and plyometrics, says you can still reach your fitness goals with at home workouts and proper eating.

Alton says using resistance bands and implementing exercises like box squats, running in place, and push ups are effective workouts you can do in the convenience of your home.

Alton also says healthy eating is just as important as staying active and maintaining a regular workout routine.

He advises people to eat more fruits, vegetables, and foods that are filled with protein.

Lastly, the best way to reach a goal is by getting started.

Anyone who wants more information about T.R.A.P fitness can click here to visit the website.