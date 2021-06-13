Hope Works hosts its first community festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time, the nonprofit Hope Works hosted its first community festival, and it was one of the books. Dozens came out Saturday to Holmes Road Church of Christ for the outdoor festival. Community organizations set up booths to provide support, employment and workforce development, adult education, food security, and mental and physical health.
Festival goers enjoyed free food, entertainment, and fun activities for youth. Hope Works works with under-resourced families to encourage individual growth and provide workforce development opportunities.