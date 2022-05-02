How abortion access in Tennessee could change if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe V. Wade

Reports swirled across social media Monday night after major news outlets said they received a draft of the court's opinion overturning the landmark decision.

TENNESSEE, USA — On Monday, reports swirled across social media about a possibly leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision which guaranteed abortion treatment access across the U.S.

Politico claimed to have received a copy of the first draft of the majority opinion, which would strike down the decision. The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito, according to Politico, and it was not the court's final decision, which can still change dramatically.

Tennessee is one of many states that have new laws that automatically go into effect preventing abortion treatments if Roe v. Wade is overruled. It also still has laws on the books from before the original ruling was handed down in 1973.

The state legislature passed the "Human Life Protection Act" in 2019, which would make providing abortion treatments a felony in the state. Since it would be a felony, people who give abortion treatments could lose voting rights and face several other consequences, including fines or prison time.

It also specifically does not try to punish women who receive an abortion. It allows abortions if the mother's life would be at risk, but specifically excludes cases where a provider gives someone an abortion treatment because they could attempt to kill themselves. Abortions in those cases would be illegal.

The law goes into effect if either the U.S. Supreme Court issues a decision overruling, in part or in whole, the landmark Roe v. Wade decision or Congress adopts a constitutional amendment banning abortion treatments. The law would go into effect 30 days after either of these conditions are met.

Laws like the "Human Life Protection Act" are known as trigger laws, since they trigger almost immediately following a decision from the Supreme Court.

Due to the law's stipulation that it would go into effect if either the Supreme Court issues an opinion "in part or in whole" overruling Roe v. Wade, it could also go into effect if the court only blocks pre-viability bans, or enacts any similar limitation without outright prohibiting abortion treatments.

State lawmakers also tried to pass a bill earlier during the legislative session that would have allowed people to sue anyone who provides abortion treatments, requiring providers to pay a $10,000 fine. The bill would have effectively allowed families of rapists to sue providers if their victims got an abortion.

A bill preventing abortion treatments from being sent through the mail in Tennessee passed the legislature and was sent to Governor Bill Lee's desk for his signature.

In Knoxville, a Planned Parenthood clinic that gave a variety of treatments also burned down on New Year's Eve of 2021. Authorities ruled it arson, but no suspect was identified.