Mental Health Day of Action: How mental health factors into drug use and youth crime

Thursday is mental health day of action. Instead of just talking about the importance of good mental health. The day encourages us all to do something.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mental health experts are sounding the alarm about just how much mental health has to do with drug use and youth crime.

Psychaiatrists say one out of every five Americans suffer some type of mental health issue, one in 20 suffering a serious mental health illness.

Those issues can range from anxieties, depression, bipolar disorder and more.

Psychiatrist Altha Stewart, Dean of Community Health Engagement at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center said one in four children experience mental health challenges.

"It started pre-pandemic," Stewart said. "The pandemic layered on isolation, disruption of normal activities required to participate in for child development to proceed in a positive way."

Stewart offers 3 things to almost immediately improve your mental health at anytime:

1. Stop what you're doing for one minute and take five deep breaths. One moment of deep breathing could change your course of actions and thoughts.