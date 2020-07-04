How soon-to-be graduates can look for careers during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has altered class schedules and graduation ceremonies. Now experts predict it will change how college grads look for a career after college.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting next month, millions of students will graduate from college. But with a weakened economy and COVID-19 fears, experts predict landing a job could be difficult.

“It will be different. The job search will be different,” said Roger Holtsclaw, Director of Career Services with Lincoln Memorial University. “Certainly, the job market will be difficult to get into.”

College campuses across the country look empty. The coronavirus pandemic has altered class schedules and graduation ceremonies. Now experts predict it will change how college grads look for a career after college.

For businesses across the country, the hiring process has slowed or stopped. Right now, many companies are only hiring for essential positions. Healthcare professionals, grocers, social media marketers and e-commerce jobs continue to grow.

If you do score an interview, most likely, it will it won't be face to face. Companies, most likely, will use Skype, Zoom or other video chatting services in place of in-person office visits.



Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks. With many people at home, networking online is now more important than ever to landing that first job.

“It's really important for job searchers to have a strong LinkedIn profile,” said Stephanie Kit, Director of the Center for Career Development at the University of Tennessee. “They can utilize that for networking. They can connect with alumni through their Linkedin profiles.”



Here's how you start:

1. Look online for careers through LinkedIn, employer’s websites, and your university's job portal.

2. Update your resume and cover letter and send it to everyone.