How to keep from breaking those New Year’s resolutions you just made

Every year, we look for ways to improve our lives, setting goals for the upcoming year. But it can be hard to stick with the program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the beginning of the new year comes that annual tradition – making, and breaking, New Year’s resolutions.

Creating new habits is hard, so we wanted to find out what you can do to stay on the path to success.

We spoke with Eric McMahon and Torrean Johnson from Memphis Fitness Kickboxing. You can listen to their suggestions in the video above.

Here's what other experts you can do to stay on track.

First make sure the goal you set is sustainable.

For fitness goals, experts said it's best to find activities you actually like.

With the pandemic you may not feel comfortable going to the gym, so find exercises, such as yoga, which you can do at home.

If you want to feel better, drink more water and get more sleep. Starting your process to get ready for bed just 30 minutes sooner can make a difference.

If you're trying to better your finances, try separate banks for your checking and savings, and have automated transfers to your savings account.

You can also cut out any recurring expenses, like subscriptions.

And if you're paying off debts, pay more than the minimum payment. It will save you money long term.