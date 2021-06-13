'I didn't realize it was this hot' | Extreme heat surprises some park goers

Dr. Jeff Mullins said this is a very dangerous time of year because people's bodies haven't had time to adjust to the warmer temperatures.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since it has been nearly a year for our area to experience this kind of heat, and Saturday's weather took some people by surprise. Local 24's Brittni Clemons reminds us how to keep cool as people adjust to higher temperatures coming our way.

"I really was just trying to come to do some yoga on the river but I didn't realize it was this hot," said Montel Epperson, Shelby Farms Park-goer.

Some park goers say they didn't expect it to be so hot but were still trying to make the most of it by being careful.

"Today is awfully warm, but I am out for a walk, I got my yeti and I am about to go to the pool," Melissa Jones another Shelby Farms park-goer said.

Dr. Jeff Mullins is a family physician at Methodist Medical Group. He said this is a very dangerous time of year because people's bodies haven't had time to adjust to the warmer temperatures.

"You need to take frequent breaks in the shade, and the reason why I say frequent breaks in the shade is that the idea is you need to acclimate to the heat," Mullins said. "You can't acclimate to the heat if you spend an hour outside and an hour inside in 72-degree air condition."

If you have been out in the heat for a long time, Mullins said to watch for these signs, especially if you have a medical condition.

Pounding heart rate

Dizziness

Severe or excessive sweating

Cold, or damp skin.

He says these symptoms can lead to a heat stroke.

"A heat stroke is a medical emergency, and I am talking about 911 call the ambulance emergency because it starts breaking down muscle tissue and a protein that can get into your bloodstream and can damage your kidneys," Mullins said.

Temperatures are only going to continue to climb through the summer months so Epperson said, "Drink a lot of water and stay hydrated."