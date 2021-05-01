Inaugural Health and Wellness Fair at Oak Court Mall

The Oak Court Mall in east Memphis will host a Health and Wellness Fair Saturday, May 1 from 12-4pm.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM OAK COURT MALL:

Oak Court Mall to Host Health and Wellness Fair

Oak Court Mall will host their first annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 1 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Vendors will be set up throughout the center court and guests are invited to stop by and visit vendors as helpful information will be provided from local community partners. In addition, there will be music and fun activities for the kids.

“Oak Court Mall is proud to host this event as the city begins to open up; we believe this is a perfect opportunity to educate the community on how to get back out safely,” said Carmen King, General Manager.

“As the central gathering place for friends and family to shop, dine and spend time together, Oak Court Mall continues to host new and exciting events as we strive to create a memorable experience for all of our guests.”

Participating vendors include, AHS Alliance, Beautiful Spirited Women, Vertava Health, A Step Ahead Foundation, Da Zone Nutrition, just to name a few. This Health and Wellness Fair is an example of Oak Court Mall’s commitment to continue to provide engaging experiences within the community. For more information on The Health and Wellness Fair and for other events at Oak Court Mall, visit oakcourtmall.com.

Oak Court Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. This event will follow Oak Court Mall’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices.

In addition, the Code of Conduct, posted at the Center --and available online-- includes the following guidelines: