'It's a sigh of relief' | Bartlett living facility opens first vaccine clinic for residents, employees

Quail Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care opened its first vaccine clinic Monday morning.

BARTLETT, Tennessee — Employees and family members are breathing easier after COVID-19 vaccine shots were made available Monday for the first time to residents.

A care home facility in Bartlett held its first COVID vaccine clinic.

“She’s got a great sense of humor, very funny,” said relative Leslee O’Kelly. Loves to socialize with people.”

Dorothy Choate, 86, is a resident at Quail Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care. She moved in last May.

Her daughter said her outgoing personality has made quarantining all the more difficult. But residents were finally able to receive the vaccine.

“I cannot tell you the relief,” said O’Kelly. “Besides the fact that this will help shelter them from you know illness in the future but I think it’ll give a sense of relief and security to the people who take care of them.”

Not being able to see her family during the pandemic has been hard, but the facility’s executive director says they may be able to provide in person visits now that the vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/bTTk45DICk — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) January 25, 2021

The injection took seconds but the planning took weeks.

“It is such a sigh of relief. We are so excited to finally get the vaccine here at Quail Ridge," said Quail Ridge Executive Director Dawn Blakenship.

“It’s got to be a tremendous ray of hope when you look at number one they are in fact the most likely to get serious illness and death from this infection,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld of Baptist Memorial Hospital. “Secondly so many of our senior citizens have just been frankly locked up for so many months now.” Blakenship said Walgreens administered the vaccine shots.

“The second vaccine is middle of February and then there’s actually a third day schedule for those who wanted to wait and see,” Blakenship said.

Now that the vaccines are available to their care facility, the possibility of in person visits are open, giving residents like Mrs. Choate the chance to see their relatives.