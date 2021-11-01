It's flu season so you know what that means

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, November 9th, health departments across Tennessee will participate in the statewide vaccination event "Fight Flu TN 2021". This is the fourth consecutive year that counties across the state have held this event to encourage people to get their flu shot.
The Shelby County Health Department will have free flu shots at eight different locations across the county. No appointment is needed will be from 10am-2pm.
The locations are:
- Southwest Tennessee Community College Gill Campus
- 3833 Mountain Terrace, Memphis, TN 38127
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic
- 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic
- 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
- 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic
- 814 Jefferson, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic
- 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
- 1826 Sycamore View Road
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
- 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
The flu vaccine contains inactivated virus, so it cannot cause flu illness. Side effects from the vaccination are usually short-term and mild, and may include soreness at the injection site, low grade fever, and body aches.
In addition to the flu vaccine, the Shelby County Health Department recommends to following measures to slow the spread of flu virus in our community:
- Stay home if you are feeling sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.
For more information, you can visit the Shelby County Health Department's website.