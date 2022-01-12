Recall Alert: Sweet Loren's gluten-free sugar cookie dough may contain gluten | Check to see if yours is affected

The cookie dough maker is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its gluten-free product, which is sold in 27 states including Tennessee and Arkansas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cookie dough maker Sweet Loren’s of New York is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, the FDA said, because it may contain traces of gluten in product labeled as "gluten free."

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to gluten potentially run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported to date.

Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz was distributed in 27 states, including Tennessee and Arkansas, through retail grocery stores.

The lot of product recalled is Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz Lot Code AF22 115, Best By Date 12/1/2022.

The issue was found through testing of the product in-house. Traces of gluten were found in the oat flour used despite having documentation (COA) saying it was gluten-free.

No other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are included in this recall.

Those who have purchased this product are urged by the FDA to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.