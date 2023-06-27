Know your status: National HIV Testing Day in Memphis

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Shelby County has the third highest rate of new HIV infections in the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day and people in Memphis worked to raise awareness with a cookout.

It's an effort from the Shelby County Health Department. The department partnered with OUT Memphis, St. Jude, Planned Parenthood and more to offer free testing, health checks, food, and music.

According to the Shelby County Health department, in 2021, the most recent data available, 353 people in the Memphis metropolitan statistical area (MSA), including Shelby County, were newly diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Of the newly diagnosed cases here, more than 62% are ages 20 to 34 years old, the majority young Black men. But anyone exposed to HIV can become HIV-positive, regardless of their age, gender, or sexual orientation.

It's important to know your status.

“Shelby County Health Department is proud to provide free HIV testing through our Sexual Health Program. HIV testing is the key to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Shelby County Health Department Director-Health Officer Dr. Michelle Taylor. “Testing is the first step to caring for yourself, whether the results are positive or negative. Together, we can end the HIV epidemic one test at a time.”