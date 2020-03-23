Knoxville issues "Safer at Home" order after reports of people ignoring Knox County Health Department's order

The order directs closure of all non-essential businesses and encourages people to stay at home if at all possible.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said she is issuing a "Safer at Home" order specifically for the city that will go into effect Wednesday, April 1 in order to enforce a similar order put in place by the Knox County Health Department.

It orders all non-essential businesses to close and encourages people to stay at home and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, if at all possible. Businesses with questions are encouraged to call 311.

The city's order gives city of Knoxville employees who have enforcement and regulatory authority the ability to take corrective action for those violating the Safer at Home orders issued by the county and state.

The mayor said despite KCHD's order last week, people were still gathering in large groups and ignoring guidelines -- citing examples such as people ignoring warning signs in parks, entering locked-up recreation areas, restaurants operating beyond takeout orders, and hearing reports of a large softball tournament at a private athletic facility.

"The number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County has doubled in the last few days and is rising daily. Too many people are not taking this seriously. I issued this order so our codes enforcement officers, Parks and Rec employees, KFD inspectors and KPD officers will be empowered to enforce this life-saving order,” Mayor Kincannon said.

City crews will be adding more controls and information to help deter large gatherings, such as padlocking courts, restrooms, ball fields and taking other measures.

As a helpful point of reference for practicing social distancing, according to the county, residents should assume others outside have the virus regardless of whether they show any symptoms.

A list of non-essential businesses can be found on the Knox County Health Department website. These include salons, tattoo parlors and similar kinds of businesses.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and medical facilities; these are not affected by the order. A list of essential businesses are below, and more can be found online:

Federal and state offices and services, including post offices and airports

Essential Knox County government functions, such as law enforcement, transport and businesses that provide government programs and services

Food and beverage: grocery and beverage stores, farmers markets, food banks, catering, convenience stores selling food, agriculture, food processing, feed mills and other businesses supporting the food supply

Health care, mental and behavioral health, and biomedical research and businesses that support the healthcare industry, including health information technology

Sanitation and waste removal businesses and services

Energy, water and sewage businesses and services

Pharmacies and medical supply businesses, other businesses that directly support the drug and medical supply pipeline

Vehicle fuel, support, service stations and businesses

Banks, savings and loans, insurance companies and other businesses that directly support the financial sector

Legal and judicial services

Home and business repair, hardware supply

Warehousing and storage

Daycare and childcare business will remain open but will prioritize children of parents working in essential services

Hotels and commercial lodges will remain open but will end entertainment or dining services in restaurants or group settings

Housing and rental services may continue, but agents should practice social distancing, hold no open houses or gather in groups larger than 10

Dr. Martha Buchanan said that the order is meant to help slow the rate of coronavirus cases spreading in Knox County, called "flattening the curve." By flattening the curve, healthcare systems will be more likely to be able to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The health department also said there were at least nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Knox County, as of Sunday.

For now city and county parks remain open.

Buchanan, director of the KCHD, said Monday that there are confirmed coronavirus cases due to community spread — instances when the patient does not have a travel history or a direct connection to another case of COVID-19.

She also emphasized during a press conference that so long as people continue to follow social distancing and other CDC guidelines, Knox County healthcare systems should be able to withstand the spread of coronavirus regardless of what other counties do.

“This is a necessary, pro-active step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement. "Thank you, Dr. Buchanan, and thank you all for your cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time. We will get through this together.”

Last week, the county health department closed bars and ordered restaurants to go to carry-out only or severely limit the number of people inside in the county.

Mayor Kincannon also ordered gyms and public event venues closed.

"We understand the significant and, in many cases, devastating impact this will have on our families and local businesses, but we are hopeful this action will help save lives,” said Buchanan. “Now is a time for our community to come together and support each other in several ways: protecting those most at risk of serious illness and finding creative ways to support individuals and businesses most affected by this order.”

If you have a question about your health, you're advised to call your primary care physician.