Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has two new state-of-the-art ambulances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis has two new ambulances, fully equipped with new state-of-the-art equipment.

Le Bonheur received $1 million in federal funding in December 2022 for the vehicles, which both health officials and lawmakers said will save lives.

“Equipment really makes a huge difference when you're transporting injured or critically ill children in the Mid-South area,” said Dr. Rudy Kink, Medical Director with the Le Bonheur Transport Team.

“We know that by having basically a little emergency room in these ambulances, we will save lives and give children the opportunity to a healthy start and a good start and a life that they deserve,” said Rep. Steve Cohen, (D-TN District 9). “So, this was particularly important, and Le Bonheur always does good things in Memphis.”

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has seven ambulances, though Dr. Kink said some of them are reaching the end of their run.