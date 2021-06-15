Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital recognized as best in southeast region

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings is now in its 15th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 15th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

Le Bonheur was also ranked in cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

“I am thrilled that for the eleventh consecutive year, Le Bonheur has been recognized as a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report,” said Le Bonheur President Michael Wiggins. “This honor is a sign of our dedication to providing the best health care for children. This means that families can count on us to provide safe and effective care for all children who need us.”

“When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important.”

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children’s hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations in 2021; because of the pandemic, data collection from children’s hospitals was not repeated in 2021.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 118 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups.