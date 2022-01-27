Le Bonheur establishes endowed chair of child heart surgery thanks to $3 million gift

The children's hospital said the donation allows them to continue to grow and care for children for generations to come.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital received a $3 million gift from long time supporters Susan and Alan Graf, allowing the hospital to establish an Endowed Chair in Pediatric Heart Surgery.

“Susan and Alan Graf have long been advocates for children and committed supporters of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital,” Michael Wiggins, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital president and CEO, said.

Alan, retired executive vice president and chief financial officer of FedEx Corp, and Susan Graf, founder of FedExFamilyHouse and member of the hospital’s founding organization, investment will enable Le Bonheur to make several improvements.

“This gift will help Le Bonheur Heart Institute advance the science of caring for children with heart disease and help Le Bonheur grow its nationally-recognized pediatric program,” Wiggins said.

Le Bonheur’s Heart Institute is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top pediatric cardiology programs in the country.

According to Le Bonheur, endowments allow the hospital to create permanent savings funds that help support their various programs. The Graf’s investment enables Le Bonheur to support its staff, provide adequate clinical care for patients, and invest in the next generation of physicians.

“The gift will also help the Heart Institute continue to attract patients from across the nation, building a program of excellence that also benefits kids in our own community,” Wiggins said.