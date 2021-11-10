Here's how Memphis-area hospitals rated on patient safety according to nonprofit group

The Leapfrog Group rated all five of Methodist’s adult hospitals as an “A” in patient safety. Only St. Francis – Bartlett also earned an “A.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog group that looks at patient safety, has given Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare an “A” grade for patient safety at its adult hospitals for Fall 2021. Only one other hospital in the area (St. Francis - Bartlett) earned the same.

It's part of Leapfrog's national Hospital Safety Grade results. Leapfrog does not provide report cards for children’s hospitals.

Leapfrog said it grades hospitals based on more than 30 performance measures. The letter grade represents overall patient experience and safety “while providing high quality care.” Leapfrog said its grading system in peer-reviewed and fully transparent.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Response

Methodist said it’s the second time this year all five of the hospitals have received the top grade from the nonprofit, and the only hospital system in the area to get that highest possible grade for ALL of its hospitals.

“Our primary focus is to provide our patients with outstanding care, and our “A” grades solidify our unrelenting promise to deliver the safest and highest quality care to our patients. As part of our commitment to transparency and continuous improvement, the grades reflect our strong performance on national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measures and our voluntarily submitted safety surveys to Leapfrog.”



“As on a school report card, these grades exemplify our eagerness to learn and improve while collectively working together to pursue the highest level of excellence in patient care. Our steadfast focus and attention to detail directly correlate to better health outcomes for our patients.” - MLH President and CEO Michael Ugwueke

Regional One Health Response

"At Regional One Health, we work to continuously improve safety measures. While the recently released Leapfrog grades do not reflect the entire reality of care at Regional One Health, we believe in and commit to seeking ways to improve. It is the right thing to do for our patients.

We continue to focus on efforts we know will improve the level of care for our patients. This year, two of our focus areas for patient safety and quality are reducing harm and enhancing communication with patients. We know effective patient communication is vital to patient health outcomes, and this is also a part of the current Leapfrog scoring. Reducing harm events, such as hospital-acquired infections or injuries, is another top priority for us. We know there is always room for improvement. If harm comes to one patient, that is one too many.

The measurement domains and reporting periods used by Leapfrog to calculate the scores are moving targets. Leapfrog regularly makes changes to the data points they use to measure a hospital’s performance. We remain focused on what we know is the right thing for our patients by continuing to focus on providing the safe, quality care our patients expect and deserve." - Regional One Health statement

--------------------------------

We are reaching out to the other Memphis-area hospital systems and will update this story when they respond.