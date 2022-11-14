LeMoyne-Owen College expands health services for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College students now have access to better health resources, with a nurse practitioner on campus.
The college's partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital began during the pandemic. Methodist nurses treat students at the Health and Wellness Center on campus.
Monday, college and hospital leaders announced the addition of a nurse practitioner on staff, which means students can get treatment and prescriptions right across from their dorms.
“Now we have that additional level of service where students will be able to have medications on site, come here for prescriptions,” said Vernell A. Bennett-Fairs, LeMoyne-Owen College President. “It extends the amount of treatment that they were typically able to receive, as opposed to previously when they would be referred off site for prescriptions for more acute care services. Now they can come right here on campus and receive it.”
President Bennett-Fairs said the center treats all students, whether they have health insurance or not.
