Everything you need to know about breast cancer, Saturday at Hickory Ridge Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of women are getting ready for this weekend's Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hickory Ridge Mall Towne Center will be filled with experts ready to provide the latest information on beating the disease, and it’s all for free. Register HERE.

This year's theme is myth busters. During the event, life-saving information will be used to dispel the many myths often associated with breast cancer.

Experts from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Baptist Cancer Center, TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and West Cancer Center will also cover the latest innovations in breast cancer treatment, clinical research, and prevention.

Mobile mammography units will be onsite as well. Those who need their annual exam can register in advance at 901-300-6459.

There will also be swag bags and giveaways for attendees.