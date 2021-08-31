Memphis activists work to put an end to period poverty

“One in five girls between the ages of 14 and 21 miss school because they don’t have what they need during their time of month,” said Betina Hunt.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many in our community face poverty each and every day. It comes in different forms such as money, housing, and health, including period poverty which impacts many young women.

Change starts with a need. In this case, it is a need that often goes forgotten.

“We know the poverty rate is extremely high. This particular period poverty is an unspoken crisis around the world,” said Betina Hunt, You First Community Foundation Founder and President.

Period poverty is the lack of resources for women and young girls during their menstrual cycle. Betina Hunt runs You First Community Foundation addressing the issue.

“It’s the Justice for my Jewel campaign which is to bring awareness about the silent suffering of women and girls during their menstrual cycle. With this, we’re doing a donation drive that is part of period poverty,” said Hunt.

She is bringing sound to the silence.

“One in five girls between the ages of 14 and 21 miss school because they don’t have what they need during their time of month,” said Hunt. “It actually mentally messes with you if you’re not strong enough or have the mental support and the understanding.”

That support also comes from some of the youngest. High school students, Ira Sharma and Toni Green, started Young Women Against Injustice.

“We’re shifting our focus to youth in schools. In school, we’ve always noticed a lack in menstrual products,” said Sharma. “The dispensers at White Station are empty. There’s nothing in there. I don’t think they’ve been used for many years.”

They are teaming up with Shelby County School Board member, Sheleah Harris, to get sanitary items in schools.

“Many people have felt uncomfortable or less confident in school without the right products,” said Sharma.

Harris said in a statement, “I plan to present a policy that will ensure every middle and high school girl’s restroom and front office has adequate sanitary products. We want to work towards eliminating barriers for our students to successfully learn and grow in environments conducive to their holistic well-being.”

“The end goal is for each Shelby County School student to have free menstrual products all year,” said Sharma.

“It would mean that the attendance rate will not be affected because of girls having to miss school on their cycle,” said Hunt.