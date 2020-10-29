Looking to book your flight home for the holidays? Here's what you should know

An infectious disease specialist advises you should drive instead of flying if you can.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The International Air Transport Association, which represents 290 carriers in 120 countries, released a study claiming there is little risk for transmission of COVID-19 on an airplane if everyone wears a mask. While the study sounds like a green light to many, a lot of doctors are skeptical of the results.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said you might want to put on the breaks before catching a flight home this holiday season.

"2020 is different," Jain said. "You must be cautious."

He said most airlines seem to have increased health safety measures, but you must also do you part by taking precaution.

"In terms of the airplane and all of the safety features they’ve done with air circulation and HEPA filters I think that’s reassuring," Jain said.

Glen Thomas, the director of marketing and strategic communications for the Memphis International Airport, said they expect to see the biggest crowds since the beginning of the pandemic around Thanksgiving. He said while the market for airline travel has decreased, the Memphis market has recovered at a 10-12% rate higher than the national average.

"It seems that Memphians, at least throughout the summer, have been a little bit more comfortable in traveling than perhaps other areas of the nation," Thomas said.

The Memphis International Airport has been strongly enforcing sanitation practices throughout the building and everyone must wear a mask inside. Each airline has its own protocols that it follows.

Jain said if you just catch a flight home and you could be in contact with someone who is immunocompromised, it is safest to wear a mask around them and keep a six feet distance if you can.