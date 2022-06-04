x
Health

Why getting a mammogram is so important for women's health

Since mammograms were introduced in the U.S. in the 1980s, there have been 30% fewer deaths from breast cancer among women.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.

Screening mammography is the only method proven to reduce deaths due to breast cancer by detecting breast cancer early.

That's why Methodist South is getting out the word to get your checkup. They said they have a way to help everyone that comes in, including those who may not speak English.

“We use what we call a video interpreter on wheels where you can dial in to an interpreter and they can interpret for us real time live,” said Cheri Heard, Radiology Director for Methodist South. “They can come on sight as well, and with that video interpreter, it has over 200 different languages that it’s providing. So even outside the Latino population we can pretty much communicate to any non-English speaking patient.”

Methodist South said they see two main mammogram misconceptions. First, know that women with breast implants can get a mammogram. Second, they said getting a mammogram is not as uncomfortable as many may think.

