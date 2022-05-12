Thousands of Tennesseans fall into healthcare 'gray area,' unable to afford health coverage

Millions of people are looking for health coverage. However, rising prices have made it difficult — especially for people who don’t qualify for Medicaid.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Troy Young, 53, started working with his father on commercial steam pipes when he was around 14 years old. About seven years ago, Young said the doctor told him he had to stop working physically-challenging jobs.

“I was like, 'Sir, that's all I can do,'" Young said. "That's all I've done in my life.”

The Tennessee Justice Center said that around 300,000 people might need to choose between next month’s rent and their kid’s medicine across the state, partially due to a gap in medical coverage. They said people who work in areas like construction of as home health aides often make too much to qualify for programs like Medicare, but can't afford insurance on their own.

Young said he doesn’t qualify for Medicare or any governmental assistance. Just like many others, he said he feels his endless work for the last 40 years did not pay off.

“I'm sad. For all the years I've worked in, put into the system,” Young said.

A few years ago and while he was working, he tried to get health coverage but he didn't qualify. The problem was he was making too much to be eligible. He said the first time he tried getting health coverage assistance, he said he made around $60 too much.

But he persisted and he repeatedly tried to get help for coverage. He was making more money than he could to be eligible, but high costs were still making healthcare unaffordable.

“Then the minimum wage went up and I was like, 'Then you're gonna tell me I ain't qualified, because now the minimum wage is up,'” Young said.

As healthcare deadlines get closer, Young cannot afford the high costs and relies on free clinics for care.

Anthony Kimbrough, the CEO of Farm Bureau Health Plans, said it can be confusing and people should reach out to someone they trust if they are searching for a health insurance plan.

"It can be a scary situation," Kimbrough said. "I think about my parents and my mom and trying to make those decisions.”

The CEO said when looking for coverage, it’s critical to see how much you will pay.

“Look at what that annual out-of-pocket cost is," Kimbrough said. "Look at — do they have a lifetime max.”

The Tennessee Justice Center said in order to close this gap between affordability and access, the state and federal governments would need to expand Medicaid.

“The Medicaid expansion would give comprehensive health coverage to people who don't qualify for Medicaid or Medicare," said Michele Johnson, executive director of the center.

There are eleven states who haven't expanded Medicaid. Johnson said according to experts, this expansion could bring about 15,000 additional jobs to Tennessee and it would help infrastructure.

Young said he has been struggling and it would have been even harder without help.

"If it wasn’t for my family I'd be on the street,” Young said.

He said that he's afraid one day, he may be on his own and won't be able to stay healthy.