First Lady Maria Lee to undergo marrow transplant in next phase of cancer battle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee is entering the second phase of her battle against cancer as she prepares to receive a bone marrow transplant.
Governor Bill Lee on Thursday provided an update on his wife's battle, saying the first phase of her lymphoma treatment went well.
"Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August," Gov. Lee said. "While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
In late August, the governor made his wife's lymphoma diagnosis public, saying it was unexpected -- but that her prognosis was good and it was treatable.
Maria Lee spoke about her battle in November the night her husband was re-elected governor.
"So many of you standing here and so many across the state have been standing in the gap for me, and lifting up prayers on my behalf, and for that, I just want to say 'thank you.' Truly grateful," she said. "In cancer, there is nothing really good about cancer at all. But there are some things in it that have come out of it that are good. One thing for me, it's shown me what I am grateful for, and it's made it even more pronounced in my life."