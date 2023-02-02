First Lady Maria Lee to undergo marrow transplant in next phase of cancer battle

"While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord," Gov. Lee said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee is entering the second phase of her battle against cancer as she prepares to receive a bone marrow transplant.

Governor Bill Lee on Thursday provided an update on his wife's battle, saying the first phase of her lymphoma treatment went well.

"Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August," Gov. Lee said. "While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”

In late August, the governor made his wife's lymphoma diagnosis public, saying it was unexpected -- but that her prognosis was good and it was treatable.

Maria Lee spoke about her battle in November the night her husband was re-elected governor.