MEDIC in "critical need" of blood donations, less than 2 days supply for some blood types

Officials said that they are in critical need of O-negative, O-positive, A-negative and A-positive blood types.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said that it has a critical need for several blood types. Officials said that the blood center has less than a two-day supply of several blood types, including O-negative, O-positive, A-positive and A-negative.

Officials also said that the blood center has a low inventory of B-negative type blood.

Donors will receive a MEDIC gift, a $10 gift card sent through email, a Salsarita's coupon, Petro's coupon and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. They will also be automatically entered to win a $500 e-gift card.