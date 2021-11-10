Meet Rosalie! St. Jude's newest Paws at Play family member

Rosalie, a 60-pound golden retriever, joins St. Jude as a facility dog in the Staff Resilience Center dedicated to supporting employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rosalie, a 2-year-old, 60-pound golden retriever, has been welcomed into the St. Jude family, Paws at Play program. She is a specially trained facility dog which will be part of the Staff Resilience Center, dedicated to employee respite needs.

The Resilience Center helps employees find ways to cope with stress, burnout and compassion fatigue.

"We are excited to have a facility dog available to staff to help encourage people to 'paws' and practice a moment of self-care," said Janet Sellers, manager of the Resilience Center, and backup handler. "Sometimes we are so busy, we need a reminder that it's OK to take some time to breathe, laugh or have a conversation. The staff facility dog is really going to help us with that."

The St. Jude Paws at Play program launched in 2019 with Huckleberry, a golden doodle, and Puggle, a golden retriever. Huckleberry and Puggle are part of the Child Life program. They both help patients achieve clinical goals while providing social interaction, stress reduction and sensory stimulation.

Rosalie will attend sessions with staff after events such as the loss of a patient or a colleague. Staff can also request a visit from Rosalie. Rosalie will make rounds, visiting clinical, research and administrative areas.

Her duties require a handler who is adept at empathy, listening and providing support, which is why Kimberly Russell, St. Jude Chaplain, who served in Spiritual Care Services since 2013, was selected as her handler. “As a chaplain, a lot of our job is presence—sitting, listening, being with people and cultivating a safe space—and a dog can really help make that safe space happen quicker for a lot of people,” Russell said. "You're able to be a little more vulnerable without feeling vulnerable and maybe able to start talking about some of the things that might be more difficult to discuss."

Rosalie and her furry friends, Huckleberry and Puggle, all graduated from Georgia-based Canine Assistants, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that has trained facility and service dogs since 1991. They paired Rosalie with St. Jude for a specific reason.

"Canine Assistants said Rosalie’s gift is loving people and being loved by them," Sellers said. "For this role in support and resilience, her sweet demeanor will make her easy to love. I think she will be quickly welcomed into our family."

St. Jude President and CEO James R. Downing, M.D., is an avid dog fan and has been an enthusiastic supporter of the Paws at Play program.