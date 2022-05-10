Let's see those smiles! Local ministry helps those in need with dental services

Since February 2009, this mobile dental clinic has been serving the under-resourced and uninsured as part of a ministry through Bellevue Baptist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mobile dental clinic is making its way around Memphis, aimed at brightening the smiles of folks across the city.

Since February 2009, the clinic has been serving the under-resourced and uninsured as part of a ministry through Bellevue Baptist Church.

Tuesday, they headed Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

“They’re so nice to be giving back to the community, doing something like this. Because a lot of things nowadays are not affordable,” said patient Ray Vilparker.

“Everyone that comes on board gets an exam, x-rays,” said Jennifer Teed, Director of the Christian Mobile Dental Clinic. “And every patient gets a coupon for a free cleaning here in Memphis.”

“And you know in a time like this with the COVID and everything that’s going on, we just need to show kindness. We need to show compassion. And I don’t know of a better way to do that than to try to help others,” said Dickie Stark, Volunteer Bus Driver.

“I hope it inspires other people and other companies to reach out and help people because you know, you got the fortunate and you’ve got the unfortunate. A lot of people are not willing or able, and for somebody to be doing something like this, it’s inspiring,” said Vilparker.

“You know, Jesus always served others through healing and then He shared the Gospel. We do it a little bit backwards here. We share the Gospel and then they get to come in here and then hopefully we can relieve them of some pain,” said Stark.

The dental checkups are free, and can include x-rays, fillings, and extractions as needed.

They are already busy scheduling into 2023. They serve four days a week. Learn more HERE.