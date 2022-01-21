Memphis healthcare organizations receive grant funding to help treat HIV

The Southern HIV Impact Fund sent $1.3 million in grant funds to 26 healthcare organizations throughout the South - four of which are based in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southern HIV Impact Fund, created to help treat and advocate for HIV and AIDS education in the southern United States, granted $1.3 million to 26 different healthcare organizations throughout the South in December, 2021. Four of those organizations are located in Memphis: WeCareTn, the Hope House Day Care Center, SisterReach and CHOICES - Memphis Center for Reproductive Health.

One organization recently spoke out about what it plans to do with the grant funding.

In a statement, CHOICES, which also received $35,000 from MAC Cosmetic's AIDS fund, said the money will benefit a new program to provide midwifery care to pregnant people living with HIV in the Memphis area. The new model will collaborate with Regional One Health in Downtown Memphis, where pregnant patients requiring a higher level of care typically go for deliveries, to integrate midwifery care throughout the gestation period.

“Due to the support of the Southern HIV Impact Fund and the MAC AIDS Fund and their belief in our mission, we can provide more care for local patients living with HIV and AIDS,” said Jennifer Pepper, executive director of CHOICES. “As we continue to witness more limitations to sexual health access and HIV funding, this generous grant will help connect patients to experience the benefits of midwifery care, particularly pregnant people in need of a higher level of care.”

The Southern HIV Impact Fund, administered by AIDS United, gave grant funding to 26 organizations across nine southern states to help support their work in reproductive justice, harm reduction, advocacy, policy work and education. The selected organizations focus on serving the most vulnerable and marginalized communities. The MAC AIDS Fund is a public charity that donates funds to communities and organizations that offer services to people living with HIV and AIDS and help to prevent the disease through educational programs. The fund is financed entirely by the sale of MAC Cosmetics' VIVA Glam products.