This Memphis heart transplant survivor wants you to know why being an organ donor is so important

February is American Heart Month, and it's a time to learn how to keep your heart healthy, and help others through organ donation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February is American Heart Month, and for many heart transplant recipients, it’s a time for gratitude and awareness.

Vera Milam Johnson had a heart transplant in 2011 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Since then, she has been spreading the message about the importance of heart health and being an organ donor.

ABC 24’s Elvis Hardwick spoke to Johnson about what she’s been through, what’s next, and why the message is so important. You can watch the video above.

According to the Mid-South Transplant Foundation, 13,000 adults and children are awaiting organ transplants in the U.S. right now, and more than 4,000 of those are in the Mid-South. You can learn more about becoming an organ donor HERE.

Know the symptoms of a heart attack:

Chest discomfort

Discomfort in upper body

Shortness of breath

Possible signs: breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, lightheadedness

To keep your heart healthy, it’s best to learn to manage stress levels, get moving, and take up health eating habits.

You can learn more from the American Heart Association HERE.