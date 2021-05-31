Memphis, it's time to strut for breast cancer awareness

Sista Strut takes place at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium June 5th at 10am.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Did you know that women of color are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer? As Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tells us, "Sistas" it's time to strut to bring awareness to breast cancer.

Ladies, it's time to strut your stuff - time for Sista Strut 2021.

"We are bringing awareness of breast cancer within the African American community," said Hallelujah FM Program Director Tracy Bethea.

Well, you won't have to strut. Due to COVID-19, there's no strutting, but Hallelujah FM is having a drive-thru parade. Get ready to rev up the engines.

"They decorate their cars. They wear their pink wigs, and they come out to support and bring awareness to breast cancer within the African American community," said Bethea.

African American women face the highest risk of serious health impacts from the disease.

"African American women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women," said Bethea.

Sista Strut 2021 aims to change that. There will be plenty of medical advice for women at the event and literature for ladies to pick up. Even though it is a serious topic, organizers say they'll make if fun and entertaining.

"People, women, sister girls come together wearing their official Sista Strut t-shirt," said Bethea. "We've got music playing and we have a just a sea of cars decorated with beautiful pictures of even loved ones that have gone on to be with the Lord."

Pull out those pink wigs, wash those cars and get ready to strut for a good cause. Sista Strut takes place on June 5, 2021 at 10am at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.