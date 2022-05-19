How one Memphis area group is helping first-time moms deal with new stresses

Nurse-Family Partnership serves vulnerable young families in counties across Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Becoming a mother for the first time can be a stressful time for women. So a Memphis area organization is helping out, by providing resources and guidance.

Tennessee started the Nurse-Family Partnership in 2010 through Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Today, the partnership serves vulnerable young families in counties across the state.

“My name is Charol Hewitt. What I do here at Nurse-Family Partnership I am the first person of contact for all of our new referrals. When a referral partner send over a new referral, I called them. I basically track them down. And I informed them about our program.”

For Hewitt, the Nurse-Family Partnership was a source of help when she needed it. Now she provides help to new moms.

“I’ve been in my position for a little over three months, but I’ve been talking about Nurse Family Partnership for four years now… From being a graduate of Nurse Family Partnership, it makes my job very easy when I contact the clients. A lot of the times we instantly make a bond. “

“We often just speak about their excitement, about being a first time. It is a personal experience that I have lived, and I have enjoyed. My nurse, she became part of my family.”



Hewitt said under Methodist Le Bonheur’s community outreach, there are many resources that can provide guidance, support and encouragement.

“(At) Nurse-Family Partnership our goal is to reach moms as early as possible in their pregnancy. That is what I experienced. I also had my nurses support to encourage me. You know, to get more active, Do different types of activities. And we did them together.”

The nurses don’t leave the mom hanging wither. They stay in contact with the families and help as they can until the children turn two.

“For me it was really hard once my son turned two to graduate from the program. I’m like, no, I’m not ready.”

What is Hewitt’s message to first-time moms?

“One thing I would like all first-time moms to know about Nurse-Family Partnership is it is an incredible program. And it is available to you. The goal is definitely to support mom and provide that personalized care. And you have access to a nurse at least twice a month. And you have an hour, hour and a half with your nurse where you can just sit down and talk.”

Hewitt said nurses can meet with moms at home or out in the community, wherever the mother feels safe.

“It is really great here. I love it. While I was a client of Nurse-Family Partnership I told my husband, I’m going to work for them, I’m not sure what I’m going to do. But I am going to work for them. And, prophecy fulfilled. I work for them.”

