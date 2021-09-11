Memphis Rox Yoga Festival is set to rock

The all-day event, which is set for Saturday, September 11 from 10am – 4pm at the Memphis Botanic Garden , features yoga classes, lectures, live music, workshops, film screenings, activities for kids, food trucks, and more. Organizers of the festival call it “a celebration of our beloved Bluff City, yoga, all of the benefits and joys that a yoga and mindfulness practice, foster, and, of course, Memphis Rox.”

Memphis Rox is a nonprofit rock-climbing gym in Soulsville that does not turn anyone away, regardless of ability to pay. The organization describes itself this way: “At Memphis Rox, rock climbing is a metaphor for overcoming life’s obstacles. The gym proudly employs more than 50% of their employees directly from the community they serve. Memphis Rox also houses Juice Almighty, a cafe that provides healthy meals at no-cost to those in need. The Rox After School Program serves 75 kids daily, engaging kids in enrichment programming while providing them a safe and nurturing place to belong. Engaging individuals in their physical health is a staple of Memphis Rox, which also offers outdoor programs, a youth climbing team, and a pallet of fitness classes.”