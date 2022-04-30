It's time again to start thinking about school immunizations for children

Several local agencies have teamed up to host pop-up immunization events in the coming months. Here's when and where they will be held.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It may be only April, but it’s time for parents to start thinking about school immunizations for children.

Shelby County officials said during the COVID pandemic, local children fell behind on well-child pediatrician visits and regular childhood immunizations. They said parents and guardians should use the spring and summer to get the necessary shots and physicals required for school, and take advantage of upcoming immunization clinics.

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, MATA - Memphis Area Transit Authority, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Shelby County Health Department, and The University of Tennessee Health Science Center have teamed up to host pop-up vaccination events in the coming months.

The first was held Saturday at Kirby High School. Immunizations were available for kindergarteners, and they also offered COVID-19 vaccinations for adults as well.

Here’s a list of the others events scheduled so far:

May 21 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All ages – MSCS Teaching and Learning Academy – 2485 Union Ave.

July 16 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All ages – MSCS Teaching Learning Academy – 2485 Union Ave.

July 23 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All ages – MSCS Teaching Learning Academy – 2485 Union Ave.

August 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. All ages – MSCS Teaching and Learning Academy – 2485 Union Ave.



Families may sign up for a time www.lebonheur.org/vaccines or walk-ins are welcome. Parents should bring their child's shot records if possible.

"Vaccination is a critical part of preventative health care, especially for children," said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director, Shelby County Health Department, in a news release. "Vaccinations not only protect children against deadly diseases, such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria, but they also keep others safe by eliminating or greatly decreasing the spread of infectious disease from child to child."

For more information, visit: https://shelbytnhealth.com/563/2022-Back-to-School-Immunization-Drive.