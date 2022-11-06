City of Memphis opens cooling center ahead of heat wave

High temperatures could be near 100 degrees each afternoon this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will open a cooling center ahead of an early-season heat wave this week.

The cooling area is located at the Marion Hale Community Center and will be open from 11am to 8pm on Sunday. That center is located at 4791 Willow Road.

You can request a ride to the cooling center beginning at 10am Sunday by calling the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

If you need relief from the heat outside of the shelter's hours, officials say you can visit a library, community center, or government building.

High temperatures are expected to be near 100 each day this week, with heat index values approaching a dangerous category.

You're encouraged to limit time outdoors, stay hydrated, and double check the backseat before you leave your car.