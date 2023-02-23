Smiles were bright as UTHSC hosted Give Kids a Smile Day

The College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center provided free dental services to 97 students from Freedom Preparatory Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Memphis kids are smiling big after getting free dental care Thursday. The College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center held its annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

Fourth-year dental students and dental hygiene students from UTHSC provided free dental services to 97 middle and high school students from Freedom Preparatory Academy in Memphis. In years past, the event has served students from sixth through eighth grades but expanded this year to include some high schoolers.

“This later-teen age group is preparing to transition to adulthood and their oral hygiene techniques need to evolve from their childhood practices. This is a perfect time to provide individualized oral hygiene instruction that meets the specific needs of each student,” said Cassandra Christiansen, RDH, MPA, EdD, associate professor and director of School-Based Programs and Community Outreach for the College of Dentistry.

The dental students were supervised by faculty, and the procedures included examinations, cleanings, fillings, extractions, and fluoride applications.

“It is a win-win for all, and the student interaction from both entities is invaluable,” said Orpheus Triplett, DDS, assistant dean for Community Oral Health and Outreach for the college.