Memphis VA Medical Center focuses on women's health by starting the Telelactation Program

The Memphis VA Medical Center has turned its focus to women's health, particularly when it comes to new and expectant mothers.

Becoming a mother is a huge transition both physically and mentally.

Now, Memphis VA Medical Center is offering help to smooth out the change and provide support where needed.

Motherhood is precious and beautiful, but it has its challenges.

"After having my first child, I had significant difficulties,” said Cody Giovannetti, a registered Dietitian and certified Lactation Specialist. “I thought breastfeeding must be natural - and it did not come naturally to me. I felt lonely, isolated. I felt like a failure. I learned that these experiences are not unique. In fact, three out of four moms stop breastfeeding before six months.”

Knowing how she felt, Giovannetti couldn't let other mothers feel the same. She started the Telelactation Program at Memphis VA Medical Center.

It is the first of its kind offering virtual prenatal and postnatal support.

“It’s still a very intimate type of care. During Telehealth visits, we often are talking about what to expect with breast feeding, why it’s important, suggestions for preparation, how do you have a good latch,” said Giovannetti.

With all the restrictions from the pandemic, the program came in handy, especially for US Air Force veteran, Morgan Miller, who had been in the process of breastfeeding.

“Closer to the end of my journey, I was having some issues weening my baby. She wouldn’t stop breastfeeding. It did cause me a lot of stress because work was stressful. Then, I come home and my baby would be on me all day long,” said Miller.

The program helped Miller successfully stoop breastfeeding and provided support throughout the journey.

“My biggest take away from the program was the resources and the products they provide. Breastfeeding in itself is not expensive; however, pumping and storing milk and things like that are very expensive,” said Miller.

“Through my own personal struggles, that was my biggest challenge - was trying to figure out what I could do to support other mothers. Knowing what I went through, I didn’t want other mothers to have an experience the same,” said Giovannetti.