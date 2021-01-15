Memphis woman documents her struggle with COVID-19 and pneumonia

COVID-19 has turned fatal in thousands of cases, but a Memphis woman is battling the virus and pneumonia at the same time. Her story blogged for all to see.

While seniors are waiting for their chance at vaccinations, cases are growing, sometimes with deadly results.

Pixie Woodall has COVID-19 and pneumonia is documenting her experience in hopes it will help somebody else.

"I'm completely wiped out I have no energy my limbs are like Rags my knees are like noodles," said Woodall.

One thing you must know about Woodall is that she's a fighter, and it's hard for her to do nothing under any circumstance.

With the conditions she's describing because of COVID and the double whammy of pneumonia-- it's a wonder she's not in the hospital.

"I felt like I had a band around my head and a slight headache and it never got bad, but it was always there. Still congested still coughing," said Woodall.

She went to the doctor for what she was expecting to hear was a sinus infection. Instead Woodall tested positive for COVID-19.

That's when she started chronicling her daily battle with what she thought was the Coronavirus.

On January 11th posting, "I've counted back to when my symptoms began...I think New Year's Eve maybe."

Woodall's doctor gave her the Monoclonal antibody treatment on day 8 in hopes of knocking it out, but she'd soon learn she faced other concerns.

"Because I'm over 65 I was able to get it. I was not hospitalized. It did not do anything market and that's when I was called in to get a chest X-ray and that's when I found out I had pneumonia."

That turned up the heat for Woodall who posted today, "I'm not dead and I don't have that on my agenda."

The woman who enjoys walking her Mini Schnauzers around her neighborhood is now walking herself by doctors orders to get fresh air in her lungs along with other prescriptions.