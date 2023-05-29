Memphis woman fights period poverty in schools and surrounding community

"One in five girls miss school because they don’t have what they need,” said Betina Hunt, You First Community Foundation President.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Poverty can be seen in many different ways even when it involves women’s health. Most don’t often think about it, but period poverty is a growing problem where many women don’t have access to resources they need. One Memphian who is hoping to change that.

In life, we all have different stages of growth. For most women, that often includes menstrual changes. Though it is a natural part of life, access to resources and healthy habits are not always easy to get.

Think about what poverty means.

“It’s the lack of resources, education, and access,” said Betina Hunt, You First Community Foundation President.

Women’s menstrual health fits right in there. It is called period poverty.

We first met Hun back in 2021 in her fight against period poverty. Since then, she has been hosting Feminine Hygiene Tours.

“I was able to go into schools, in different community events, and women groups to talk about menstrual health and hygiene, how to care for our bodies during our time of our menstrual cycle,” said Hunt.

She is helping to break down stigmas and myths especially for our youth.

“Let’s talk about the state of Tennessee. There are 1,447,000 menstruators, women and girls who menstruate. One in five girls miss school because they don’t have what they need,” said Hunt.

She said it is that lack of access to resources such as sanitary items, both at home and in schools, that lead some women to turn to other less healthy options.

“We found that a lot of young ladies are using substitutes as tissue, socks, t-shirts, whatever they can to be able to get through that time of the month,” said Hunt. “If they’re already lacking in financial stability … you would think that they would not have enough or they have to choose … Do I buy food or do I buy sanitary napkins?”

To help with poverty, Hunt said conversation and outreach are the first steps.

“In order for our young ladies to grow and be confident, have esteem and feel valued, we have to talk about these things. It’s a part of life,” said Hunt.

It’s an effort to put a silence on the suffering.