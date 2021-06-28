"Mental health affects everybody." | Health service working to provide mental health service training

A contract Alliance Health Service has with the county allows for the Shelby County Fire Department to take patients to AHS locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on lives, leading to more stress and overwhelming situations. A Memphis health center has reported an increase in mental health patients during the pandemic and is training EMTs to better respond to mental health patients.

If a 911 call comes in, an ambulance shows up and if it’s determined the person needs behavioral health intervention, that patient can be brought directly to Alliance Health Services’ doors.

“The resources that we have in the city sometimes can be limited and being able to bring that person to the level of care that they need actually benefits everybody involved not wasting money sending them to the ED,” said Michael Sims, the director of crisis services at AHS.

A contract AHS has with the county allows for the Shelby County Fire Department to take patients to AHS locations.

“We actually just did a quick training with Chief Fletcher and his lieutenants on mental health, what that looks like, ways to appropriately identify if someone is in a mental health crisis,” said Sims.

Sims said they assess whether a patient has suicidal or homicidal ideation or psychosis. If so they can be brought to an AHS location. COVID-19 had a significant impact on Alliance's service.

“We had to decrease some of our beds here on our floor," he said. "We did that just out of safety for the patients, our staff, in assuring that we had enough space to deliver the appropriate services.”

Sims explains behavioral health help is a crucial service.

“Mental health affects everybody. Your mom, your dad, your loved ones. Yourself. Everyday struggles happen to everyday people.”