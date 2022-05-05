The Big River Crossing bridge will light up green for children's mental health awareness

Suicide is the third leading cause of death in children and young adults ages 10-24 in Tennessee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TN Voices, the state’s leading mental health support non-profit organization, announced that it will partner with mayors all across the state during Mental Health Month to classify May 5 as National Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Day (CMHA Day).

CMHA Day prioritizes children’s mental health, TN Voices said. To recognize and raise awareness of CMHA Day in Memphis, the Big River Crossing bridge will be lit up in green lights starting at dusk.

Mental health is dyre to overall well-being, and youth and adolescents need just as much support with achieving mental and emotional stability as adults do.

According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s Tennessee suicide fact sheet, suicide is the third leading cause of death in children and young adults ages 10-24 in Tennessee.

“Addressing the complex mental health needs of children, youth, young adults, and families today is fundamental to our community. The need for comprehensive, coordinated mental health services for children, youth, young adults, and families places upon our communities a critical responsibility,”

The CDC said that suicide and suicide attempts in youth and adolescents drastically increased during the pandemic.

According to TN Voices, a survey completed by EdWeek Research Center found that at least 21 percent of high school aged students reported they felt they would have benefited from some form of school-based mental health services during the pandemic.

Now that many have adjusted to living with COVID, it would be irresponsible to assume that children and adolescents no longer need to be supported and educated about their mental health.

TN Voices said that it hopes to educate Tennesseans about the importance of the youth’s access to mental health care and treatment.

The organization also said that it focuses on breaking down barriers, removing offensive stereotypes about people who suffer from mental health, and providing information about adequate and accessible mental health care.

Tennessee residents who are in need of mental health services but who are unemployed or who do not have insurance can call the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615-269-7751.

Anyone who is struggling with maintaining their mental health stability or who is enduring a mental health crisis can call TN Voices at 800-670-9882.

If you want to donate to help fund mental health services for Tennesseans in need, log onto TNVoices.org/Donate.

If you or anyone you know is thinking about committing suicide, you can call the suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255.