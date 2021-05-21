x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Health

Mental Health Awareness Fair set for Saturday in Oakhaven

It’s being held Saturday, May 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road in Oakhaven.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Month.

Before the month closes out, several Mid-South organizations focused on mental health and wellness are coming together for a mental health awareness fair.       

It’s being held Saturday, May 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Healing Center on Tchulahoma Road in Oakhaven.

The event is free and will include snacks and drinks, health screenings, food boxes, and COVID-19 vaccinations.

For kids, there will be a petting zoo and a fire truck.

Credit: The Healing Center

Related Articles