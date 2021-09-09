Where to find mental health and suicide prevention help

Whether you need someone to listen or want to start seeing a therapist, you are not alone and there is help available.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons.

In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.

RESOURCES

National Institute of Mental Health is the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders with access to a variety of resources.

is the lead federal agency for research on mental disorders with access to a variety of resources. Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is the leading state agency for information and resources to seek help for a wide range of mental health issues.

is the leading state agency for information and resources to seek help for a wide range of mental health issues. Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network is a statewide organization working to eliminate the stigma of suicide and runs the state CRISIS line ( 855-CRISIS-1 or text "TN" to 741-741 ).

is a statewide organization working to eliminate the stigma of suicide and runs the state CRISIS line ( ). Thriveworks is a resource for finding counselors and therapists for all ages.

is a resource for finding counselors and therapists for all ages. Suicide Awareness Voices of Education - provides a variety of services including a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline, a Spanish language hotline, a Veterans crisis line and a LGBTQ+ crisis line.

HOTLINES

If you have an immediate emergency, dial 911.

Emotional Support Line: 888-642-7886, available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day

State crisis line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Peer Recovery Call Center: 1-865-584-9125 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services www.crisischat.org/

Lifeline ofrece 24/7, gratuito servicios en español, no es necesario hablar ingles si usted necesita ayuda. Cuando usted llama al número 1-888-628-9454, su llamada se dirige al centro de ayuda de nuestra red disponible más cercano.