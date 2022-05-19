If you or someone you love needs mental health resources, the Living Well Network can help

The group said calls to the network have almost tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Finding mental health resources or the courage to ask for them can be a challenge. So Methodist Healthcare's Living Well Network is working to help.

The network acts as a free and confidential connection source. Counselors can put those who need it in touch with support for substance abuse, anxiety, and depression or suicide prevention.

“We have realized how stressful life can be, and it’s important to have a network of not just your family and friends and coworkers, but also formal networks, like a counselor or your doctor, so you have that person that you can talk to these things about and get positive reinforcement from,” said Allison White with the Living Well Network.

Learn more at https://www.methodisthealth.org/the-living-well-network/. You can also call 901-762-8558.