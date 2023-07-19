Get a haircut and a health check at some Memphis barbershops

Methodist Healthcare is doing free blood pressure checks at local barbershops, in an effort to help folks get checked for heart disease.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Methodist Healthcare has enlisted Memphis barbers to help make sure people get checked for heart disease.

They are doing free blood pressure checks at local barbershops, so while a person gets their hair cut, they can also get their health checked.

According to the Memphis-based healthcare system, heart disease ranked as the number one leading cause of death in both Shelby and DeSoto Counties.

Methodist is partnering with healthcare students to do the blood pressure checks.

Local barber Cordero Riley said he is glad to be a part of this mission.

"I'm happy that they brought this to a comfort spot for men,” he said. “Like, this is the barber shop, so men feel comfortable getting their hair cut. So, I feel this was the perfect place."

Methodists said it's looking for more barber shops to host blood pressure checks.