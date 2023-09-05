Methodist Healthcare’s ‘Pink Ladies’ celebrate 90 years

The group's mission is to raise money and provide necessities to patients who cannot afford them during their hospital stay.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Methodist Healthcare Auxiliary best known as the ‘Pink Ladies’ celebrated its 90th anniversary Tuesday.

The group held a special presentation at Methodist University Hospital. The group's mission is to raise money and provide necessities to patients who cannot afford them during their hospital stay.

The president of the ‘Pink Ladies’ said she is hoping to continue the services for the years to come.

“A lot of our patients here are poor people or homeless people and people who don't have a lot. And we're able to give them things, maybe, maybe, just to make their hospital stay not so … dreadful,” said Jane Crabtree, President of Methodist Healthcare Auxiliary.