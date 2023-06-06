Methodist Healthcare's 'Volunteens' are back for first time since the pandemic

Methodist's 'Summer Volunteens Program' is a chance for students to get an inside look at the healthcare industry and determine if it's a career choice for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since the pandemic, teenage volunteers are returning to Methodist Hospitals.

Teens toured Methodist University Hospital in Memphis Tuesday, June 6, 2023, before going across the system for the rest of the month.

Methodist's 'Summer Volunteens Program' had to shut down during the pandemic.

Methodist said the program is a chance for students to get an inside look at the healthcare industry and determine if it's a career path for them.

“It’s nice they give kids the experience to do something without actually being a job and having the chance to do something before they can get into college, so they know this is what they want to dedicate their life to,” said Adanne Onwuka, who is participating in the program.