Methodist Hospitals in Memphis get ‘A’ grades for safety from watchdog group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist hospitals are getting recognition for their patient care.

National hospital safety watchdog group ‘The Leapfrog Group’ gave an 'A' safety grade to all five of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Hospitals. The grade covers the last three years, when hospital systems around the country dealt with COVID hospitalization surges.

Methodist President Dr. Michael Ugwueke said the report is important for patients considering which hospital to receive services.

"It's not about my own excitement, it's what it really means for our patients to be honest. That's the reason why we go through the process of doing this and making sure that patients are safe and receive safe care at our facilities, across the board,” said Dr. Ugwueke.

According to the latest report, Methodist is one of just 29% of U.S. hospital systems to receive As.