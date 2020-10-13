Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare gets $2 million gift to help battle sickle cell

The Belz Foundation donated $2-million to the hospital’s comprehensive Sickle Cell Center program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare got a big gift to help in the battle against Sickle Cell.

Memphis is home to one of the largest populations of people living with sickle cell in the country. One in every 287 African American babies born in Shelby County will have sickle cell disease. The national average is one in 350.

Officials say the donation will help fund research to develop better treatments.

From Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare: The donation will create the Belz Foundation Sickle Cell Fund at the Methodist Healthcare Foundation. In addition, the Center’s Infusion and Emergency Care Program and its medical directorship will be named in honor of the gift.

To donate to the Belz Foundation Sickle Cell Fund, visit www.methodisthealth.org/donate and select “Sickle Cell” or call 901.478.0704.