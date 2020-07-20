Mid-south coronavirus live updates: Shelby County Health Department reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 469 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Sunday. As of 10:00 a.m. the county has a total of 16,643 confirmed cases and 241 relatable deaths.10,959 have recovered.

Here is the Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 update for July 19, 2020. For more information and data, visit https://t.co/PmRZifxpzH. pic.twitter.com/iS08tmGpLg — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) July 19, 2020

At 2:00 p.m., the Tennessee Department Health reported a total of 78,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 843 relatable deaths across the state. 3,681 have been hospitalized. 44,319 have recovered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 78,115 as of July 19, 2020 including 843 deaths, 3,681 hospitalizations and 44,319 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/9R2e0RY8IA — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 19, 2020

Mississippi health officials report a total of 792 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths across the state.

Long-term health facilities report a total of 140 outbreaks.Since March 11th, the state reports a total of 42,638 confirmed cases and 1,355 relatable deaths.

Today MSDH is reporting 792 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 10 deaths. The total of #coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 42,638, with 1,355 deaths. See more case details and important preventive steps at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/KtBeBZbdn2 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 19, 2020

DeSoto County reported 2,265 active cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 6,884 active COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Officials report the state has a total of 32,533 cases and 357 deaths. 25,292 have recovered. Crittenden County, Arkansas, reported 929 new cases.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

