Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Sunday.
Officials say the county stands at a total of 26,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 363 relatable deaths.
241,801 have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County. 22,569 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 143,937 COVID-19 cases and 1,567 relatable deaths Sunday.
2,042,256 have been tested for COVID-19 across the state. 6,378 have been hospitalized. 104,054 have recovered.
Health officials in Mississippi report 626 new cases and 3 new deaths.
Long-term health facilities reported 172 new outbreaks.
Since March, Mississippi has had a total 77,894 COVID-19 cases and 2,240 relatable deaths.
DeSoto County reported 4,238 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health report 5,761 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
Arkansas now stands at a total of 56,199 COVID-19 cases and 674 deaths.
49,764 have recovered.
Crittenden County, Arkansas reports 1,563 cases
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.
