Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

The Shelby County Health Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Sunday.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, August 23.



Officials say the county stands at a total of 26,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 363 relatable deaths.

241,801 have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County. 22,569 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 143,937 COVID-19 cases and 1,567 relatable deaths Sunday.

2,042,256 have been tested for COVID-19 across the state. 6,378 have been hospitalized. 104,054 have recovered.

Health officials in Mississippi report 626 new cases and 3 new deaths.

Long-term health facilities reported 172 new outbreaks.

Since March, Mississippi has had a total 77,894 COVID-19 cases and 2,240 relatable deaths.

DeSoto County reported 4,238 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health report 5,761 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

Arkansas now stands at a total of 56,199 COVID-19 cases and 674 deaths.

49,764 have recovered.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports 1,563 cases

